Over 23.5 million youth account for 38.2% of GCC population: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Data released by the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) on the occasion of GCC Youth Day, observed annually on June 6, indicate that the total number of young people aged 15–34 in the GCC countries reached approximately 23.5 million in 2024, accounting for 38.2% of the GCC states' total population. Of this total, 15.1 million were males (64.5%) and 8.4 million were females (35.5%).

GCC youth continue to strengthen their role as key partners in the GCC countries' sustainable development journey, reflecting their growing demographic, economic, and social significance.

The Centre noted that the GCC countries are undergoing demographic transformations in line with global trends. The proportion of youth within the total GCC population declined slightly from 38.9% in 2010 to 38.2% in 2024. Globally, the corresponding share fell from 32.8% to 30.3% during the same period.

At the same time, the proportion of the population aged 35 years and above has increased, alongside a decline in the share of children under the age of 15. This reflects demographic changes associated with rising life expectancy and declining fertility rates.

In the labour market, the total number of employed youth across the GCC countries reached approximately 14.2 million in 2025, representing 38.1% of the total workforce in the GCC. This marked a growth of 5.1% compared with 2024.

The number of employed GCC national youth stood at approximately 2.5 million in 2025, accounting for 43.5% of all employed GCC nationals, with a year-on-year growth rate of 3.1%.

In an indicator reflecting improved youth integration into education and the labour market, the proportion of young people aged 15–24 who were not in education, employment or training (NEET) declined from 20.1% in 2010 to 15.7% in 2024. This points to the success of policies and programmes aimed at enhancing youth participation in economic and social development.

Looking ahead, the United Nations estimates suggest that the youth population in the GCC countries is expected to reach 28.6 million by 2050, an increase of approximately 5.9 million compared with 2024, representing an overall growth of 26%.

These indicators underscore the central role of youth in GCC societies and their growing contribution to supporting economic and social development, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and building a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Gulf region.