France convenes G7 summit Monday to address today's international challenges

PARIS, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The upcoming Group of Seven (G7) Summit, which is being hosted by this year's French G7 presidency, will take place in Evian, France.

Organisers say the 15-17 June 2026 summit is being convened at a time when the global economy is threatened by geopolitical uncertainty, trade tensions and widening imbalances.

leaders are expected to demonstrate that multilateralism is essential to address today's international challenges and to ensure a stable and predictable economic environment worldwide.

Gathering for three days, world leaders will address the following topics over several working sessions:

Geopolitical challenges

Peace and security for Ukraine and Europe

The situation in the Middle East

International partnerships and solidarity

More balanced economic growth

The future of artificial intelligence

The French presidency has also invited leaders from several non-G7 countries to take part in some of the working sessions.

Ahead of the summit, President Emmanue Macron chaired a video conference on 11 June with G7 countries and representatives from China, India, Brazil, the Republic of Korea and Kenya to discuss macroeconomic imbalances and global economic governance.

The last G7 summit was held in Alberta, Canada, in June 2025