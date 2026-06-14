UAE Pavilion opens tomorrow at Eurosatory 2026, spotlighting national capabilities at Europe's premier defence exhibition

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates National Pavilion is set to kick off its participation tomorrow in Eurosatory 2026, Europe’s premier defence and security exhibition, taking place in Paris from 15 to 19 June.

The exhibition will spotlight the latest advancements in cybersecurity, space technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), remote engagement systems, advanced security, crisis management, and industrial resilience.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, the pavilion positions the UAE’s national defence sector at the centre of one of the world’s leading industry gatherings, bringing together over 2,100 exhibitors from more than 65 countries.

The Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is participating at Eurosatory 2026 to broaden international partnerships and strengthen industrial collaboration. With a delegation of senior leaders attending the five-day event, its directorates work across complementary areas including procurement and capability planning, industrial development and local value chains, and innovation and AI to strengthen the UAE's defence industrial base and long-term competitiveness.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, Director General, Industry Development of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, said: “The global defence and security sector is undergoing rapid transformation that continues to reshape traditional concepts of readiness, capability, and competitiveness. This requires sustained investment in national capabilities and stronger integration between industry, technology, and innovation. Against this backdrop, Tawazun remains committed to expanding cooperation with international partners and seizing opportunities that contribute to building a more advanced and sustainable national defence and industrial ecosystem.”

The pavilion features a group of leading Emirati defence and security firms, including EDGE Group, Resource Industries, and Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), highlighting the UAE’s advanced defence capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted global partner in defence innovation and security cooperation.

Additionally, it provides a strategic platform for national companies to present their advanced solutions and next-generation technologies to global buyers, investors, and strategic partners, extending their reach into key international markets and unlocking high-value export opportunities.

The pavilion also serves as a global hub for high-level engagement and strategic dialogue, bringing together governments, industry pioneers, and strategic partners to collaborate, share expertise, and build impactful partnerships, further reaffirming the UAE's commitment to advancing international cooperation and enhancing global security.

At Eurosatory 2026, EDGE is presenting an integrated portfolio of advanced defence and technology solutions designed to deliver operational advantage across the modern battlespace. From AI-enhanced electro-optic systems and advanced radar technologies to unmanned aerial vehicles, loitering munitions, and cost-effective cruise missiles, the group’s showcase reflects a focus on scalable, mission-ready capabilities built for evolving operational requirements.

The portfolio also includes ultra-secure cybersecurity solutions, layered counter-UAS systems and electronic warfare capabilities, precision-guided weapons, medium- to large-calibre munitions, as well as sovereign space capabilities, earth observation systems, and aerial propulsion technologies, demonstrating EDGE’s ability to develop and integrate advanced technologies across air, land, sea, cyber, and space domains.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE, said: “EDGE arrives at Eurosatory 2026 with a portfolio that covers the full spectrum of modern land and air defence, and the industrial partnerships to back it up. For EDGE, this show is an opportunity to demonstrate not just what we build, but how we build it: in partnership, at pace, and with a long-term commitment to European operational capability.

The establishment of EDGE Europe marks a turning point. We are no longer engaging from a distance. We are here, we are invested, and we are ready to work alongside European industry and governments to deliver the capabilities this moment demands.”

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for Military and Defence Exhibitions at ADNEC Group, stated: “The participation of the UAE National Pavilion at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to enhancing international cooperation, supporting innovation, and contributing to global security and stability.

As the organiser of the UAE National Pavilion at Eurosatory 2026, ADNEC Group will leverage this global platform to promote its leading international defence and security events, including the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), and the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR). This aligns with our commitment to supporting defence innovation and strengthening strategic partnerships.”

As part of its participation, Resource Industries will present a comprehensive portfolio of advanced systems and solutions spanning aerospace, electronic warfare (EW), and land systems. The company’s aerospace division will feature its H500 heavy-lift UAV, V-15 vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drone, and medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAV, highlighting its advanced unmanned aerial capabilities.

Meanwhile, Resource Industries EW division will present a range of solutions designed to address the rapidly evolving threat landscape, including the Sky Sentry Drone Protection system, a wide-area jamming system mounted on a light strike reconnaissance vehicle (LSRV), and the PULSE50 anti-drone gun.

Additionally, the company’s land systems division will showcase its MOREB MRAP Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), as well as unveil its latest LSRV SWAT vehicle, equipped with the STORM500 crowd management system.

Mohammed Ayesh, Director of Acquisition and Development at Resource Industries, said: “Resource Industries is proud to take part in Eurosatory 2026 as part of the UAE Pavilion, presenting the nation’s expanding industrial and defence manufacturing capabilities to the world. Our presence reflects a clear commitment to advancing innovation, upholding engineering excellence, and meeting the evolving demands of the global defence and security sectors.”

Emirates Cable Corporation Interconnect (ECCI), the UAE’s advanced manufacturing firm specialising in aerospace and defence cable harnesses and interconnect solutions, will showcase its latest range of high-reliability aerospace cable harnesses, ruggedised interconnect assemblies for air, land and naval platforms, precision RF and coaxial assemblies for high-frequency applications, and multi-layer interconnect systems engineered for mission-critical platforms.

Nitin Kalia, Managing Director of ECCI, said: “ECCI is pleased to participate in Eurosatory 2026 as part of the UAE National Pavilion and showcase its aerospace and defence cable harness assemblies and interconnect solutions to the international market. The exhibition provides an important opportunity to engage with industry stakeholders, strengthen relationships, and explore future collaboration opportunities.”