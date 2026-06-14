Dubai CDA wins two regional awards for excellence in customer experience, reinforcing Dubai’s position as leading model for community services

DUBAI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) – The Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has won two awards at the Gulf Customer Experience Awards (GCXA), one of the region’s leading platforms for recognising outstanding initiatives and projects that advance customer experience and service excellence.

This achievement reflects the Authority’s efforts in designing and delivering innovative community services and initiatives that contribute to enhancing societal wellbeing and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading regional and global model for human-centred services.

The CDA won the Customer at the Heart of Everything Award for its Unified Volunteering Platform, a comprehensive digital ecosystem designed to organise volunteer work and expand community participation through a seamless and integrated volunteering journey.

The platform connects volunteers with opportunities offered by various entities while facilitating access to volunteering services, contributing to the promotion of social responsibility and the strengthening of community cohesion.

The CDA also received the Best Innovation in Customer Experience Award for its Dubai Weddings initiative, which provides an integrated model for supporting Emirati citizens preparing for marriage and delivering related services. The initiative contributes to strengthening family stability and easing financial burdens on young people, in line with Dubai’s vision of fostering cohesive and resilient families as the foundation of a prosperous and sustainable society.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, affirmed that this achievement reflects the success of the Authority’s approach to developing community initiatives and services that are centred on people’s needs and create sustainable social impact. She noted that receiving this regional recognition demonstrates the CDA’s commitment to innovation and to strengthening collaboration with partners across sectors in service of the community.

He said: “At the CDA, we believe that building a happier and more cohesive society begins with understanding people’s needs and developing solutions and services that meet their aspirations. This regional recognition affirms the success of our efforts to transform community initiatives into meaningful experiences that enhance quality of life and promote the values of participation, social responsibility, and family stability.”

She added: “We remain committed to developing an integrated ecosystem of innovative services and initiatives that support the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for community development and humanitarian services, in line with the vision of our wise leadership to build a more prosperous, cohesive, and sustainable society.”

This achievement reflects Dubai’s advanced position at both the regional and global levels in developing human-centred government and community services. It also highlights the Emirate’s success in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in service design, in line with international best practices and the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The CDA continues to develop an integrated ecosystem of social services and programmes that serve various segments of society. Through its efforts to strengthen social cohesion, empower individuals and families, support volunteerism, and foster effective community partnerships, the Authority contributes to promoting shared responsibility and advancing sustainable social development.