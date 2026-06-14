Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'Proud of the UAE' celebration at Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the “Proud of the UAE” celebration organised by the Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi.

In attendance were Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research; Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), Abu Dhabi; Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE; Ali Al Hashemi, Religious and Judicial Adviser at the Presidential Court; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and Dr. Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group International, alongside a number of officials, community leaders and members of the Indian community.

In his remarks during the celebration, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that he was delighted to participate in this cultural and community programme organised by the Indian Islamic Centre under the theme “Proud of the UAE”, noting that the occasion reflects the spirit of belonging shared by everyone living in the UAE and highlights the deep-rooted friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India.

He expressed his pleasure at participating in an event that brought together distinguished leaders and personalities from both the UAE and India, stressing that such a gathering reflects the depth of the historic relationship between the two friendly nations, built on mutual trust, respect and continuous cooperation.

He also thanked Dr. Yusuff Ali, praising his leadership, entrepreneurship and service to society, and noting that he has become a bridge between cultures and communities and a distinguished contributor to strengthening the ties between the UAE and India and to the success of both nations.

He further commended the role played by the Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi, emphasising that its work demonstrates how faith, culture and community engagement can contribute to strengthening mutual understanding, respect and social harmony.

He stated that the theme “Proud of the UAE” carries profound meaning, as pride in the UAE is not limited to citizens alone but is shared by everyone who lives, works and raises a family in the country and contributes their talents and efforts to shaping its future.

He noted that the UAE has become home to more than 200 nationalities from around the world, representing diverse cultures and backgrounds, yet living together in security, stability, mutual respect and unity of purpose, describing this reality as one of the nation’s greatest achievements.

He added that this achievement reflects the wise vision and inspiring leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads the nation with wisdom, vision and humanity.

He said that His Highness continues to guide the UAE towards greater strength, progress and prosperity, and that all residents of the country take pride in his leadership, which inspires confidence, reassurance and hope.

He stressed that citizens and residents alike have stood together during periods of regional tensions and unjustified attacks, expressing complete confidence in the strength of the UAE, the wisdom of its leadership, the efficiency of its institutions and its ability to safeguard the nation and protect its achievements.

He added that everyone deeply appreciates the efforts made by His Highness the President to promote security, stability, peace and prosperity, not only in the UAE but across the region and the world, noting that his vision for the future continues to inspire confidence and optimism.

He pointed out that communities across the UAE are today expressing exceptional feelings of pride, inspiration, loyalty, gratitude and belonging through the “Ahd wa Waad” (Pledge & Commitment) national campaign, which has witnessed broad participation from both citizens and residents.

He noted that the initiative reflects the deep affection people hold for the UAE and its leadership. He also expressed his pleasure at seeing the Indian community actively participating in this national initiative, describing such participation as a reflection of the community’s spirit of commitment, generosity and service, as well as its pride in being an integral part of the UAE’s peaceful and prosperous society.

He further noted that the event carries added significance as it takes place during the UAE’s “Year of the Family”, explaining that the family is where values begin and where children first learn respect, discipline, faith, service and generosity. He said that families transmit culture and values from one generation to another and from one community to another, stressing that strong families build strong societies, while strong societies build strong and prosperous nations.

Sheikh Nahyan added that the “Proud of the UAE” programme is not merely a celebration of the Year of the Family or participation in the “Ahd wa Waad” national campaign, but rather a broader message affirming that shared values are the foundation of societal progress and prosperity, that belonging is strengthened through active service to society and the nation, and that commitment becomes more meaningful when translated into daily action and behaviour.

He also emphasised that human fraternity should not remain merely a slogan or a set of words, but must become a genuine practice reflected in respect for others, cooperation and working towards the common good. He said that such occasions remind everyone that societies contribute to nation-building when individuals demonstrate loyalty, responsibility, care for others and commitment to the public interest.

He congratulated the Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi on organising this important initiative, affirming that cooperation among all segments of society will remain essential to building a community in which every individual can contribute to serving the nation and shaping its future. He added that the UAE will continue building a society where everyone feels a sense of belonging and where every individual has the opportunity to contribute to development and success.

He said that he is always pleased to be among the friends of the UAE, noting that the Indian people are among the country’s closest friends and that UAE–India relations represent a distinguished model of cooperation, mutual respect and understanding. He expressed his hope that this friendship will continue to grow and flourish year after year and that communities will remain united by the values of peace, mutual respect and shared purpose.

Concluding his remarks, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak underscored the importance of continuing to promote the values of peace, understanding and cooperation among peoples and cultures. He expressed his hope that the UAE would remain a land of opportunity, harmony, security and hope for all who live and work in it, and continue its journey as a global model of tolerance, coexistence and prosperity.

For his part, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, praised the UAE as a global model of development, tolerance and prosperity, commending the high quality of life it offers to all residents and the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and India across various sectors.

The celebration featured Emirati and Indian cultural and artistic performances that reflected the rich heritage of the two friendly nations, in addition to a documentary showcasing the UAE’s journey and achievements in promoting coexistence, tolerance and cultural diversity, while highlighting the contributions of the Indian community to the country’s comprehensive development and progress.

The celebration concluded with a reaffirmation of the deep human and cultural bonds between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India, and of the importance of further strengthening the bridges of friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between the two friendly peoples in a manner that serves their shared interests and advances the values of peace, coexistence and dialogue among nations.