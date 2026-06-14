Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority wins three awards from Dubai Quality Group

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has achieved a new institutional milestone by winning three prestigious awards from the Dubai Quality Group, reaffirming its excellence in institutional performance and leadership in fostering a culture of innovation while enhancing the efficiency of public safety and civil protection systems.

The Authority received the UAE Innovation Award, the UAE Ideas Award, and the Emirates Women Award, reflecting its success in establishing an integrated institutional framework built on innovation, the implementation of impactful initiatives, and the empowerment of national talents.

The Authority won the UAE Innovation Award for its project, “Innovation Ecosystem at Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority,” which embodies a comprehensive institutional approach that supports the development of innovative ideas and initiatives with sustainable impact.

In addition, the Authority received the UAE Ideas Award in the Best Initiative for the Year of Community category, in recognition of its efforts to leverage smart solutions and advanced technologies to strengthen prevention and safety systems, enhance community awareness, and improve preparedness levels.

As part of its commitment to supporting and empowering female leaders, the Authority also won the Emirates Women Award in the Leadership Category, awarded to Colonel Dr. Maitha Mohammed Al Darei, in recognition of her leadership contributions and her role in advancing excellence and institutional development within the Authority.

Brigadier Salem Abdullah Bin Barrak Al Dhaheri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, praised the support of the UAE’s wise leadership and its forward-looking vision, which has played a key role in achieving this accomplishment.

He emphasised that this achievement reflects the Authority’s commitment to advancing the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the fields of public safety and civil protection and demonstrates its adoption of an institutional approach founded on innovation and excellence.

He added that this achievement is the result of continuous efforts to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the civil defence system in line with international best practices, supporting the sustainability of institutional excellence and further improving the quality of services provided to the community.