Emirati Goldsmiths launches first sourced gemstone at WJMES

SHARJAH, 14th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform announced the launch of the first locally sourced Emirati gemstone during its participation in the 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Named "Spirit of the Emirates", the gemstone is sourced from natural red jasper extracted from the Al Siji region of Fujairah in cooperation with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, marking a significant milestone for the UAE’s national jewellery industry.

The platform delivered a strong showing at this year’s edition with the participation of 20 designers from across the UAE, including seven first-time female participants, demonstrating its role in expanding opportunities for local talent and supporting the next generation of jewellery entrepreneurs.

The platform also featured an inspiring contribution from people of determination through the “Al Shoufa” design, which attracted considerable attention from exhibition visitors.

In addition, the initiative is fostering deeper industry integration, with several members progressing into commercial supply activities. Notably, one participant has become the first Emirati gemstone supplier, sourcing authentic stones from international mines and museums to support local jewellery designers, thereby strengthening the domestic jewellery value chain.

During the exhibition, Emirati designers presented under the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform a broad portfolio of collections that combine traditional influences with contemporary design concepts, highlighting the growing sophistication of the UAE’s jewellery industry.

The showcased creations included luxurious gold jewellery adorned with diamonds and precious gemstones, alongside pieces inspired by Emirati cultural heritage and environmental motifs. Designers also introduced modern collections that cater to diverse consumer preferences and market segments, demonstrating their ability to balance cultural Identity with evolving luxury market trends and international design standards.

In his remarks, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that SCCI’s support for the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform helps local designers achieve new successes and introduce innovative concepts to the jewellery industry.

He noted that the launch of the first Emirati gemstone represents a significant milestone and a strategic development that strengthens the domestic jewellery value chain and enhances the competitiveness of the UAE’s gold and jewellery sector.

For her part, Mona Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of SCCI's Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, said that the launch of "Spirit of the Emirates" gemstone was the result of fruitful cooperation with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation, which enabled Emirati designers to access and utilise locally sourced geological resources.

She explained that the platform’s vision has evolved beyond supporting design and direct sales activities into a broader entrepreneurship-driven ecosystem that encompasses supply-chain leadership, including gemstone sourcing and procurement for local designers

Al Suwaidi also highlighted the meaningful participation of designers from the people of determination community, whose creations demonstrate strong creative and commercial potential. She emphasised that these developments mark a significant shift in the platform’s role, from a talent incubator to an integrated innovation ecosystem focused on strengthening the UAE jewellery value chain and building an authentic Emirati identity in the global jewellery market.

Within the Emirates Goldsmiths Platform, Emirati designer Fatima Al Muhairi, recognised as the first internationally accredited young Emirati specialist in gemology, introduced two signature creations crafted from Emirati jasper to mark the launch of the new gemstone.

The first design, named “Spirit of the Emirates”, serves as a narrative piece that traces the gemstone’s journey from local geological resources to a finished luxury jewellery product. It incorporates the mountain from which the jasper was extracted, a palm tree symbolising national heritage, and historic architectural elements inspired by Al Muwaiji Fort. It also features a natural pearl that symbolically links the UAE’s traditional pearl-diving era with the emerging era of locally sourced gemstones.

The second signature piece, titled “Erth”-(Heritage)- was presented as a unique brooch crafted in the shape of a camel’s head, integrating a pearl from Al Suwaidi Pearls Farm in Ras Al Khaimah with jasper extracted from the Al Siji region of Fujairah.

The design serves as a symbolic representation of the UAE’s evolving jewellery value chain by bringing together traditional and emerging natural resources in a single creation. While the camel and pearl reflect the country’s historical legacy and cultural identity, the jasper stone represents a new generation of locally sourced gemstone resources.

The Emirati jasper gemstone possesses several qualities that support its commercial potential within the luxury jewellery market. Its natural red hue, combined with a hardness level of 6.5–7 on the Mohs scale and a waxy-to-glassy lustre, provides the durability and aesthetic qualities required for premium jewellery applications. These attributes position the piece as a competitive locally sourced gemstone, reinforcing the appeal of Emirati-made luxury jewellery in both regional and international markets.

“Durri Jewellery”, a registered Emirati jewellery brand participating in the platform, is also showcasing a portfolio of contemporary collections centred on natural pearls and UAE-cultured marine pearls. The brand presents exclusive collections inspired by Emirati heritage, combining elegance with local cultural identity through a distinctive artistic vision that reflects the richness of the UAE’s traditions and craftsmanship.