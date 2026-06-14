Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses launch, msigning of Hindi edition of Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi’s Book

ABU DHABI, 14th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the launch and signing of the Hindi edition of Prof. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi’s book “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity.”

The event took place during the “Proud of the UAE” initiative organised by the Indian Islamic Centre in Abu Dhabi, celebrating the values of tolerance, coexistence and social cohesion that distinguish the United Arab Emirates, while highlighting the deep historical and humanitarian ties between the UAE and the Republic of India.

The event was attended by Prof. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research; Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE; Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International; and Ali bin Al Sayed Abdulrahman Al Hashemi, Advisor for Judicial and Religious Affairs at the Presidential Court, along with a distinguished group of cultural figures and members of the Indian community.

The event featured the signing of the Hindi edition of “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity,” which has been translated into several international languages, including English, French, German and Spanish, with the aim of introducing global audiences to the life journey of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his developmental and humanitarian vision.

Prof. Al Suwaidi expressed his appreciation to the organisers of the initiative, praising its role in promoting national belonging and social cohesion. He also commended the strong and enduring relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India.

He emphasised that “His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: Insights into the Journey of the Man of Humanity” is among his most significant academic and research publications, documenting important milestones in the UAE’s development journey and humanitarian achievements.

The book also sheds light on the vision of the UAE President, and his initiatives that have contributed to strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading nation across various fields.

He further noted that the book provides readers with a comprehensive account of the UAE’s development experience and the remarkable achievements it has accomplished under the wise leadership and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.