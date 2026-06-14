Emirates Arabian Horse Society concludes National Judges Qualification Programme in Ajman

ABU DHABI, 14th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), in cooperation with Ajman Equestrian Club and the Ajman Youth Council, has concluded the final phase of the National Judges Qualification Programme for the 2025-2026 season.

The programme was held from 11th to 13th June at the Ajman Youth Centre and Ajman Equestrian Club, with the participation of trainers accredited by the European Conference of Arab Horse Organizations (ECAHO).

The initiative forms part of the Society’s efforts to support and develop national talent in the field of Arabian horse championship judging and to prepare qualified Emirati judges for participation in local and international competitions in line with the highest professional standards.

The programme commenced on 11th June with a judging workshop attended by individuals interested in Arabian horse show judging. The workshop focused on the theoretical and practical aspects of judging criteria and professional evaluation methods, enhancing participants’ capabilities and providing them with internationally recognised judging principles.

A workshop and training course for national judges were held at the Ajman Youth Centre on 12th and 13th June. A number of national judges participated in specialised training aimed at strengthening their technical competencies and updating their knowledge of judging practices to ensure the consistent and accurate application of judging standards in Arabian horse championships.

The programme seeks to qualify national judges, enhance their professional classification, and strengthen their readiness to officiate at local and international championships. It also prepares participants to sit the international accreditation examination administered by ECAHO, supporting the presence of Emirati expertise within the international Arabian horse judging community.

Practical training included participation in several accredited championships throughout the season, including the Emirates National Arabian Horse Championship, the Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship, the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship 2026, and the Ramadan Arabian Horse Championship in Abu Dhabi. These events provided participants with diverse field experience in different judging environments.

The programme contributed to assessing the technical performance of participating judges, enhancing their readiness for the international accreditation examination, and strengthening the role of national talent within the Arabian horse championship judging system, while supporting the development of qualified Emirati judges in accordance with the highest professional standards.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, said that the National Judges Qualification Programme is one of the Society’s strategic initiatives aimed at preparing and qualifying specialised Emirati judges for Arabian horse championships and enhancing their competencies in line with internationally recognised standards.

Al Harbi reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to continuing its support for the development of national talent, further strengthening its presence and active participation in regional and international events.