Dubai Customs foils major drug shipment

DUBAI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has provided intelligence that led to the seizure of a major consignment of Tapentadol tablets destined for an African country, preventing approximately 1.332 tonnes of narcotic tablets from reaching illegal markets.

The shipment originated in Asia and was transported via air cargo before being intercepted by the relevant authorities in the destination country following intelligence shared by Dubai Customs.

The operation highlights the importance of international customs cooperation and intelligence exchange in combating cross-border smuggling networks and organised crime.

Dubai Customs said the seizure reflects its commitment to protecting communities, supporting international security and stability, and combating the trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The authority noted that its role has evolved beyond protecting the UAE's borders to becoming an active partner in global security efforts through cooperation with customs and law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Dubai Customs works closely with Interpol, the World Customs Organization and Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices, in addition to maintaining bilateral and multilateral cooperation networks with customs administrations around the world.

Its Customs Intelligence Department and Special Task Force conduct continuous monitoring and analysis operations, using operational, commercial and logistical data to identify suspicious patterns and potential smuggling attempts.

Dubai Customs has also invested in advanced inspection technologies, including radiographic scanning systems, AI-powered image analysis and specialised detection technologies, enhancing targeting accuracy while facilitating the smooth movement of legitimate trade.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said the operation demonstrates Dubai's role in supporting international security and stability.

"This achievement reflects Dubai's position as a trusted partner in the global security system and confirms that investment in advanced technology, human capabilities and international partnerships is essential to confronting cross-border criminal networks," he said.

He added that Dubai Customs remains committed to developing its intelligence and technological capabilities to support international efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and organised crime.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director of the Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, said the division serves as the first line of defence against prohibited and smuggled goods.

He noted that inspectors receive continuous specialised training to keep pace with emerging smuggling methods and newly identified narcotic and psychotropic substances.

Yasser Al Musallami, Principal Advisor for Customs Affairs at Dubai Customs, said the authority's smart risk engine plays a key role in targeting operations by analysing data in real time and identifying indicators of potential threats with high accuracy.

Officials from the African country involved in the operation expressed appreciation for the intelligence provided by Dubai Customs, noting that it played a critical role in the successful interception of the shipment and demonstrated the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared security challenges.

Dubai Customs said the operation reflects its commitment to protecting communities, securing global supply chains and strengthening international cooperation against organised crime and narcotics trafficking.