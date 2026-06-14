‘Industrialists Career Exhibition' opens pathways for Emirati talent, shapes industry future

ABU DHABI, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Industrialists Career Exhibition 2026, the jobs fair for industry and advanced technology, has reinforced its role in supporting the employment of Emirati talent by connecting UAE nationals with training and career opportunities in promising industrial and technological sectors, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

The fair forms part of the implementation tracks of the Make it in the Emirates initiative and the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, with the aim of enhancing the readiness of Emirati talent to contribute to leading sustainable industrial growth in the coming phase.

This year’s edition demonstrated that sustainable industrial growth in the UAE is measured not only by increases in the number of factories, facilities and export volumes, but also by the sector’s ability to create high-quality career opportunities for Emirati nationals and connect them directly with the future-focused industries that will drive sustainable economic growth in the years ahead.

As a practical tool for translating industrial strategies into tangible outcomes in the form of investments, projects, jobs and added value, Industrialists Career Exhibition reflects the philosophy championed by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology through the Make it in the Emirates platform, which serves as a comprehensive national platform for transforming opportunities into investments, technology into factories and partnerships into real-world results.

The initiative also reflects a shift in the concept of Emiratisation within the industrial sector by creating sustainable career pathways in strategic industries, equipping young people with future skills and linking them with advanced technologies and artificial intelligence as tools for improving efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.

Over the past three years, Industrialists Career Exhibition has successfully provided 5,200 job opportunities for Emirati talent in industrial and technology-related fields, underscoring the UAE industrial ecosystem’s ability to convert economic growth into real opportunities and highlighting that investment in people remains one of the key enablers of competitiveness and future readiness.

The 2026 edition attracted strong participation, reflecting growing confidence in the national industrial sector. More than 4,500 job seekers attended over two days, resulting in the preliminary selection of more than 800 Emirati men and women for employment opportunities.

These outcomes gain added significance amid the momentum witnessed by the UAE’s industrial sector. The sector’s contribution to the UAE’s GDP has increased by around 70 percent since 2021, while industrial exports exceeded AED262 billion in 2025. More than 5,000 products have also been identified as opportunities for local manufacturing, enhancing growth prospects and investment attractiveness.

These indicators reflect not only the expansion of the national production base but also the creation of new pathways for employment, training and professional development in high value-added sectors.

From this perspective, Industrialists Career Exhibition offers a different model of recruitment. It connects job seekers not only with participating employers but also with the future of an entire sector experiencing sustained growth. On-the-spot interviews, career guidance sessions and opportunities offered by industrial and technology companies all contribute to preparing national talent to help lead industrial transformation, strengthen supply chain resilience and support economic security.

The fair has evolved into a broader platform for economic and social growth, encompassing production lines, innovation environments, training, skills development and the enhancement of national capabilities. Every new job created in the industrial sector contributes a new skill to the economy, supports family stability, strengthens companies’ growth potential, improves supply chain resilience and builds a more future-ready economy.

The 2026 edition of Industrialists Career Exhibition offered more than 1,000 new employment opportunities for young people through over 70 leading national companies across strategic fields including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, engineering, clean energy, industrial services and emerging technologies.

The event was organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and ADNOC as strategic partner, alongside the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department and e&, with sponsorship from Forbes Marshall, SLB and ZCAA.

These partnerships highlighted the fair’s ability to align the needs of industrial companies with the aspirations of Emirati job seekers, linking industrial expansion plans with training, qualification and employment pathways. They also reflected the growing role of the National In-Country Value Programme in directing economic value within the national economy, supporting the growth of national companies, expanding employment opportunities, enhancing local content and creating further industrial and productive investment opportunities for investors seeking to enter the UAE market.