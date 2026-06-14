Germany begin FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with emphatic win over Curaçao

HOUSTON, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Germany made a strong start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 7-1 victory over Curaçao in their Group E opening match at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States.

The win earned Germany their first three points of the tournament, placing them at the top of the group, which also includes Ecuador and Côte d’Ivoire. The latter two teams are scheduled to meet tomorrow at 03:00 UAE time.

Germany's goals were scored by Felix Nmecha (6th minute), Nico Schlotterbeck (38th), Kai Havertz (45+5, penalty and 88th), Jamal Musiala (47th), Nathaniel Brown (68th), and Deniz Undav (78th). Curaçao’s sole goal was scored by Livano Comenencia in the 21st minute.

The result marks the biggest win recorded so far in the current edition of the tournament.