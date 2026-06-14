UN condemns Israeli strikes on Beirut

NEW YORK, 14th June, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the Israeli strikes that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs today, noting that they occurred despite the ceasefire being in effect and at a time when the United States and Iran are expected to reach an agreement that could pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

In a statement issued in New York, Guterres said the conflict is having devastating effects on the global economy and warned of the consequences of continued escalation in the region.

The Secretary-General called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint during this sensitive period and expressed his strong hope that the ongoing efforts between the United States and Iran would succeed in achieving a peaceful solution to the crisis and preventing further tension and instability in the region.