Sharjah Sports Council discusses launching platform to attract talent

SHARJAH, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the Sharjah Sports Council, in its periodic meeting presided over by the Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, approved the arrangements for the annual summer programme, “A Holiday Reimagined 2026”.

The Council discussed a proposal from the Chairman to launch an electronic platform for registering sports competencies and creating a unified database for clubs to utilise.

They also reviewed the initial draft of the Council's organisational structure and discussed governance for judicial and sports oversight bodies, focusing on institutional transparency as a key outcome of a legal symposium by the Sharjah Judiciary.

The meeting took place at Sharjah Sports Club in the presence of Mohammed Obaid Al Hosan, Secretary-General, and members, where all topics on the agenda were discussed, including reviewing the outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council visit and discussing the handover of the “Burj Al Rabi” mountain trail to Khorfakkan Municipality, with the fulfilment of the technical requirements suited to the trail.

The Chairman suggested holding a monthly meeting for the Council's employees with a champion to share their experiences and achievements, fostering motivation and creativity.

The Secretary-General proposed honouring distinguished individuals from the Emirate who have represented the country internationally.