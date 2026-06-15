'Al Bait Al Emarati' boosts UAE's cultural presence in China

BEIJING, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE is set to participate as Guest of Honour at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026 through the 'Al Bait Al Emarati' pavilion, overseen by the UAE Embassy in China and organised jointly with the Ministry of Culture, underscoring the strong cultural ties between the two countries and reinforcing the UAE's presence on China's cultural landscape.

The participation aims to promote international cultural dialogue and expand areas of cooperation among cultural institutions, publishing houses and entities operating in the creative industries, in line with the UAE's vision that places people at the heart of the development process and regards culture, knowledge and creativity as key pillars for building societies and shaping the future.

The organisation of the ‘Al Bait Al Emirati’ pavilion builds on a series of cultural initiatives launched by the UAE Embassy in Beijing to promote national identity and showcase the UAE’s civilisational values in China. The pavilion has evolved into a prominent platform for presenting Emirati culture and highlighting the values of tolerance, coexistence and openness that define the UAE.

Now in its third edition, 'Al Bait Al Emarati' has grown into a prominent platform for advancing the UAE's cultural presence in China and introducing the country's heritage, values and national identity at leading cultural gatherings.

The embassy previously took part in the 31st Beijing International Book Fair through the 'Al Bait Al Emarati' pavilion, organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture. The pavilion highlighted Emirati heritage through traditional Arab hospitality, Arabic calligraphy, visual arts and a curated collection of Emirati publications.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1984, UAE-China ties have expanded steadily across multiple sectors, culminating in the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018.

Cultural and educational cooperation constitutes one of the key pillars of this partnership, alongside economic and trade cooperation, which has made the UAE China's largest trading partner in the Arab region.