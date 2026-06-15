UAE Equestrian Federation reviews 2026–2031 Strategy

DUBAI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, chaired by Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, reviewed the Federation's 2026-2031 Strategy, statutes and future plans during its third meeting, held in Dubai.

The meeting also reviewed the Federation's efforts to enhance its services, accelerate digital transformation and integrate artificial intelligence into services provided to stakeholders. Discussions covered the adoption of smart solutions to improve service quality and the continued expansion of digital services.

Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi expressed appreciation for the UAE leadership's continued support for equestrian sport, noting that the achievements recorded in recent years reflect sustained efforts to advance the sport in line with the highest international standards.

He said these achievements were made possible through close cooperation with equestrian villages, clubs and stables, highlighting growth in the number of horse owners and riders, increased participation in events and activities, greater attention to horse welfare and the implementation of International Equestrian Federation regulations.

Al Raisi said the Federation's strategy for the coming years is based on its vision for the continued development of equestrian sport, noting that the UAE has established itself as a global leader in the field through decades of achievements.

He announced the implementation of a mechanism to monitor strategic performance indicators and the adoption of artificial intelligence across Federation services through smart systems aligned with the UAE's national priorities and future vision.

He also stressed the importance of building on the achievements of UAE equestrian sport, strengthening the country's international standing, advancing the development of the sport and enhancing riders' capabilities to compete successfully on the international stage.

Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the Federation, affirmed the Federation's commitment to developing its operational infrastructure through an integrated strategy focused on service digitalisation and advanced artificial intelligence solutions, in line with the Ministry of Sports' strategic objectives.

He added that the meeting also reviewed the results achieved during the recently concluded season and highlighted the importance of documenting these accomplishments as part of the legacy of UAE equestrian sport.

For her part, Naema Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Federation, said institutional development, governance and operational excellence remain key priorities within the Federation's strategic plans to strengthen the UAE's position in equestrian sport.

She added that the Federation remains committed to empowering Emirati women, developing their capabilities and providing a supportive environment that encourages excellence and growth across equestrian disciplines. She noted that Emirati women have demonstrated strong potential in various competitions and achieved notable results at national events.

The meeting was attended by Matar Al Yabhouni, Vice President; Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri; Sultan Al Yahyai, Board Member and Chairman of the Show Jumping Committee; Dr. Abdullah Al Sheikh, Board Member and Chairman of the Endurance Committee; Ali Al Kaabi, Board Member and Chairman of the Dressage Committee; Board Members Naema Al Mansoori, Mohammed Al Habsi and Rashid Al Ali; as well as Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer; Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Support Services; and Moaz Al Oqorbi, Executive Secretary.