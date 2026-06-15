Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority to take part in Beijing International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority will organise a series of heritage and cultural activities as part of the UAE's national pavilion, 'Al Bait Al Emarati', at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair, where the UAE is participating as Guest of Honour from 17th to 21st June.

The Authority's participation reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening the presence of Emirati heritage on the global stage and highlighting its role as a pillar of national identity and a catalyst for cultural dialogue among peoples.

The participation forms part of the Authority's efforts to showcase elements of intangible cultural heritage and highlight its projects and initiatives aimed at safeguarding, preserving and transmitting heritage to future generations, while also fostering partnerships with specialised Chinese cultural and heritage institutions.

The Authority's programme will feature a range of heritage and cultural experiences, including live demonstrations of traditional Emirati crafts, displays of traditional Emirati attire and women's adornments, and performances of heritage arts such as Al Shella and Al Taghrooda, both of which are integral elements of the UAE's cultural heritage.

The programme also includes meetings with heritage organisations and institutions to explore opportunities for cooperation and exchange expertise, in addition to field visits to a number of cultural and heritage sites to review best practices and identify areas for future collaboration.

As part of the cultural programme accompanying the fair, the Authority will organise a panel discussion titled, 'The Role of Cultural Institutions in Safeguarding and Promoting Heritage: A Comparative Perspective of the Chinese and Emirati Experiences'.

The session will highlight the richness of the cultural experiences of both countries and examine the role of their institutions in safeguarding, supporting, promoting and enriching heritage.