UAE affirms importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law to reinforce regional security and stability

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of the announcement regarding the agreement reached on a Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United Arab Emirates affirms the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy, and adhering to international law, in a manner that reinforces regional security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement, ensuring an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the region, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighborliness, strict adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, thereby advancing security, stability, and economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

The Ministry commended the diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump that contributed to reaching this agreement, and the contributions of the relevant countries and parties in supporting these efforts.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations in order to build on this progress and achieve sustainable outcomes.

Furthermore, the Ministry reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability and fostering dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving regional and international crises, in a way that serves the interests of the peoples of the region and enhances opportunities for development and prosperity.