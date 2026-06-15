TRENDS Board of Directors launches integrated AI strategy to enhance global knowledge leadership

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of TRENDS Group launched an integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy during its second meeting, covering the group's five companies, with the aim of strengthening its position as a leading research and advisory reference at both regional and international levels, in line with the UAE's national directives and the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors, emphasised that artificial intelligence has become an indispensable pillar of the ecosystem of knowledge transformation and institutional competitiveness.

“This strategy will constitute a qualitative leap in the Group’s journey toward achieving true global research leadership, which will reflect positively on the dissemination of knowledge and contribute to forecasting it with professionalism and objectivity,” he stated.

The strategy is built on five main pillars: forecasting and future studies, testing and opinion polling, capacity building and training, strategic international partnerships, and data governance and quality assurance of research and knowledge outputs.