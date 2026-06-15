UK bans social media for under-16s

LONDON, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Kingdom announced today that social media platforms will be banned for users under the age of 16, while restrictions will also be imposed on gaming and live-streaming platforms.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the government would introduce sweeping changes to social media regulations to provide better protection for minors while using the internet.

The UK has taken an increasingly stringent approach towards technology companies in recent years, urging them to implement age-verification measures and strengthen controls over algorithms.