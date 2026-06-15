Euro area records €1 billion trade deficit in April, Eurostat reports

BRUSSELS, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Data released by the European Statistical Office, Eurostat, showed that the euro area recorded a €1.0 billion deficit in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April 2026, compared with a surplus of €8.7 billion in the same month of 2025.

According to the data, euro area exports rose to €255.4 billion in April 2026, up 5.0 percent year-on-year, while imports increased to €256.4 billion, recording growth of 9.3 percent, resulting in a shift of the trade balance into deficit.

Trade performance also weakened compared with March 2026, when a surplus of €4.9 billion was recorded. On an annual basis, the balance deteriorated by approximately €9.7 billion, mainly due to a wider energy deficit and a reduced surplus in machinery and vehicles.

During the first four months of the year, euro area exports fell to €970.1 billion, down 3.6 percent compared with the same period in 2025, while imports rose 1.5 percent to €957.2 billion. Intra-euro area trade, meanwhile, increased to €924.9 billion, up 3.1 percent.

Across the European Union as a whole, the bloc recorded a €7.1 billion trade deficit in goods in April 2026, compared with a surplus of €7.3 billion in April 2025.

EU exports increased by 3.2 percent to €225.7 billion, while imports jumped 10.1 percent to €232.8 billion, reflecting an annual deterioration in the trade balance of €14.4 billion, driven by a larger energy deficit and a lower surplus in machinery and vehicles.

The data also showed that EU exports declined by 5.8 percent to €857.7 billion during the January-April 2026 period, while imports rose by 0.8 percent to €859.9 billion. Intra-EU trade increased to €1.4454 trillion, marking growth of 4.2 percent.