Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre launches UAE Hijri Calendar for 1448 AH

ABU DHABI, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has launched the new edition of the “UAE Hijri Calendar” for the year 1448 AH, coinciding with the beginning of the new Hijri year. This continues the Centre’s role in preparing and issuing the UAE Hijri Calendar, determining prayer times across the various emirates and regions of the country, and identifying the beginnings of the Hijri months.

On this occasion, the Centre expressed its wishes for the new Hijri year to be one of security, stability, and prosperity, while recalling the values and meanings embodied in the noble Prophetic Hijrah, including faith, determination, and nation-building.

The Centre continues to issue the UAE Hijri Calendar based on accumulated expertise in this field, as well as on religious, astronomical, and scientific foundations developed in cooperation with specialised committees and entities. This ensures accuracy in determining the beginnings of Hijri months and prayer times in the UAE, in accordance with the geographical characteristics of each city, its location, and its respective longitude and latitude.

The issuance of the calendar comes as part of the Centre’s efforts to promote awareness of the Hijri calendar and strengthen society’s connection to its religious and cultural heritage. The Hijri calendar represents an important element in the practice of rituals and acts of worship linked to specific times. It is also connected to aspects of cultural and heritage memory in the UAE, including knowledge associated with Deerat Al-Duroor, lunar mansions, and seasons.

The UAE Hijri Calendar for 1448 AH includes diverse content covering prayer times according to both zawali and ghurubi timings for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its affiliated cities and regions. It also includes information on the Hijri months, Al-Tawale', Al-Duroor, lunar mansions, and seasons, along with related local practices and knowledge that reflect aspects of community life.

The edition also features information on the most prominent monthly astronomical events, tidal movements, and knowledge-based and heritage content that meets the needs of community members and those interested in this field.

The Centre’s role is not limited to issuing the calendar and determining prayer times; it also extends to developing a knowledge and service system connected to this annual publication through printed and digital outputs that facilitate access to information and support the dissemination of knowledge related to the Hijri calendar and prayer times.

The edition includes the “UAE Hijri Calendar” smart application, which enables users to view prayer times for the various emirates and regions of the UAE, the Qibla direction, annual occasions, Deerat Al-Duroor, and the different types of information contained in the printed calendar, all through an easy-to-use digital format.

The Centre has also relaunched the UAE Hijri Calendar website in its new design at (https://hijri.szgmc.gov.ae), providing a digital platform through which users can access the calendar’s content and outputs and download available materials through a smooth and flexible user experience that keeps pace with the needs of different segments of society.

The edition includes the hanging calendar, known as the “Roznama”, which features prayer times in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, key information from the Hijri and Gregorian calendars, Al-Duroor, Al-Tawale', lunar mansions, tidal movements, as well as selected Qur’anic verses, Prophetic hadiths, statements by the UAE leadership, and wisdoms and sayings drawn from Arab and Emirati heritage.

The book “The Hijri Calendar” is also among the outputs of the annual edition. It includes prayer times according to both zawali and ghurubi timings for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, tidal schedules, a collection of supplications and remembrances, the virtues of the Hijri months, and the events associated with them.

The edition further includes the book “Deerat Al-Duroor wal Tawale'”, which presents religious and cultural content on seasons, Al-Tawale', lunar mansions, winds, marine conditions, the phases and mansions of the moon during the Hijri month, and their relationship with tides. It also addresses the importance of Deerat Al-Duroor wal Tawale', their characteristics, and their impact on social and economic life.

Both books are available at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Library and on the Centre’s website.

In an effort to enrich the cultural landscape, the Centre has produced more than 24 episodes of the “Hijri Calendar” series and the “Deerat Al-Duroor wal Tawale'” series. These episodes addressed topics related to the Hijri calendar, Al-Duroor, seasons, and lunar mansions, and presented simplified knowledge content on the concepts and history of the Hijri calendar, zawali and ghurubi timings, the phases and mansions of the moon and their relationship with Hijri months and tides, in addition to the virtues of Hijri days and months, the importance of Deerat Al-Duroor wal Tawale', and the attention paid by forefathers to the appearance of the Suhail star.

As part of developing this content, the Centre will launch, within its new season, a new series entitled “The Hijri Calendar and Al-Tawale'”, aimed at enhancing awareness of local heritage and knowledge associated with the Hijri calendar and the UAE environment. The episodes will be published on the Centre’s YouTube channel and social media platforms, taking into account the particularity of the UAE environment, its dialect, and its cultural vocabulary.

The UAE Hijri Calendar for 1448 AH was prepared according to religious, astronomical, and scientific foundations. The Centre prepares it through a scientific research-based methodology in cooperation with a number of specialised entities in the United Arab Emirates, including the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, the National Centre of Meteorology, the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, in addition to a number of specialists in Islamic Sharia and astronomy, as well as Emirati researchers and enthusiasts.

The UAE Hijri Calendar for 1448 AH is available to all segments of society through several channels. It can be obtained from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, while the interactive electronic version and smart application can also be downloaded through the UAE Hijri Calendar website.

Copies of the calendar are also distributed in cooperation with Majalis Abu Dhabi, helping ensure that it reaches members of the community across the various regions of the country.