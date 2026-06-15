UAE President discusses bilateral ties and regional developments with President Sisi during fraternal visit to Egypt

CAIRO, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a fraternal visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two leaders discussed the strong relations between the UAE and Egypt and cooperation across various sectors, particularly in development-related fields, as well as opportunities to further strengthen ties in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity and wellbeing of their peoples.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation on various issues in light of the shared challenges facing the region.

The two sides reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international security and stability. They stressed the importance of working to promote peace and stability as essential foundations for development and a more prosperous future for the peoples of the region.

Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was received by Egyptian President His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by a delegation comprising H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and officials.