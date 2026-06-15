Sharjah Chamber reaffirms commitment to strengthening supply chains, supporting private sector, boosting business growth

SHARJAH, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting private-sector growth, highlighting the launch of the integrated logistics corridor linking Sharjah’s ports with ports in Oman through land border crossings as a strategic initiative to enhance regional trade and strengthen business competitiveness.

SCCI said the project is designed to improve trade flows, expand logistics options for businesses and enhance regional supply chain efficiency. The Chamber added that it will continue supporting companies in maximising the benefits of the new logistics system.

The remarks were made during the Sharjah Chamber’s regular meeting at its headquarters, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended by Sheikh Majid Faisal Khalid Al Qasemi, First Vice Chairman of SCCI, Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI, members of the Board of Directors, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and senior officials from the Chamber and its affiliated entities.

The meeting reviewed strategic initiatives launched by the Chamber and key achievements recorded between 2023 and the end of the first half of 2026, highlighting progress in enhancing the business environment, supporting the private sector and strengthening Sharjah’s economic competitiveness.

The Chamber reported that total registered memberships increased from 72,000 to more than 80,000, representing growth of around 10 percent, while more than 140,000 certificates of origin were issued during the period.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said Sharjah’s continued economic growth reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, whose policies have established a diversified and sustainable economic model.

He said this approach has enabled the emirate to respond effectively to global economic developments while implementing strategic projects across key sectors.

Al Owais also praised the support of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, noting that it has strengthened economic preparedness, improved development planning and enhanced business competitiveness and sustainability.

For his part, Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi highlighted a range of achievements that have contributed to strengthening Sharjah’s economic competitiveness and investment environment.

He said the Chamber expanded its economic relations network by signing 30 memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements with local and international organisations, while hosting more than 80 business forums and networking events that facilitated connections between local and international businesses.

Al Awadi noted that the Chamber organised trade missions to Africa and South Asia and received more than 90 diplomatic and commercial delegations as part of efforts to promote Sharjah as an attractive destination for investment and business.

He added that the Chamber hosted 20 Business Council meetings and established new councils for the Indian, Pakistani and Portuguese business communities in Sharjah.

The Chamber also continued consultations with Sectoral Business Groups to address challenges facing businesses and improve the regulatory environment. More than 90 recommendations submitted by these groups were reviewed and followed up.

Al Awadi said the Chamber continued supporting retail growth, tourism and commercial activity through festivals, promotional campaigns and community events. The Sharjah Summer Promotions campaign generated more than AED800 million in retail revenues, while initiatives such as Sharjah Ramadan Festival and Sharjah Shopping Promotions further supported economic activity.

The Chamber also expanded efforts to promote agricultural heritage and local products through specialised events including Al Dhaid Date Festival, Khorfakkan Mango Festival, Al Maleh and Fishing Festival, East Coast Marine Environment Festival and Pearl of the East Coast Festival.

These events contributed to diversifying tourism offerings and stimulating economic activity in Sharjah’s Central and Eastern regions. The Chamber also launched promotional initiatives for Souq Shari'at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq to support entrepreneurs, strengthen cultural identity and encourage heritage tourism.

The meeting reviewed the achievements of SCCI’s affiliated entities. The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) signed 38 memoranda of understanding, concluded 341 contracts, resolved 52 conciliation and settlement cases and handled 133 commercial mediation cases.

Expo Centre Sharjah continued to strengthen its position as a leading exhibitions destination by hosting more than 95 events annually and attracting over three million visitors.

The Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC) organised 71 internal training programmes and 258 external programmes that benefited 1,797 participants from the public and private sectors. The centre also trained 60 Chamber employees, hosted 223 university students, established 16 strategic partnerships and expanded participation in its Strategic Business Leadership Programme to 104 participants.

The meeting concluded with a discussion on the strategic importance of the integrated logistics corridor with Oman. SCCI announced plans to organise awareness workshops to help businesses understand and benefit from the opportunities created by the corridor, which is expected to improve supply chain efficiency, facilitate trade flows and expand logistics options for companies operating across regional markets.