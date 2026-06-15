Dubai Chambers organises open dialogue in London to showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages as global business hub

DUBAI, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers organised an open dialogue in London in cooperation with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) aimed at showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a leading global business hub to a group of leading British investors.

The event was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, together with UK business leaders.

Discussions highlighted the key investment opportunities Dubai offers across diverse sectors, as well as the city’s advantages as a hub for the expansion of British companies in the region and globally.

The session also outlined the comprehensive support provided by Dubai Chambers to UK investors to ensure the smooth establishment and growth of their businesses in Dubai.

The discussions explored how British investors can benefit from the recently signed free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council, particularly by leveraging Dubai’s position as a global hub for international trade.

Speaking during the event, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah said, “Dubai has emerged as a preferred investment destination for British companies seeking to expand their presence across the Middle East and global markets, supported by the city’s advanced economic model and business-friendly environment. We are committed to ensuring the UK business community can benefit from Dubai’s competitive advantages across diverse sectors, which contributes to further strengthening the economic and investment ties of the UAE and Dubai with the United Kingdom.”

The event comes as 562 new British companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during Q1 2026, bringing the total number of active British companies registered as members of the chamber to 10,334 by the end of March 2026. This represents growth of more than 330% compared to the 2,402 British member companies recorded at the end of 2020.

The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and the United Kingdom reached AED42.6 billion in 2025, up from AED23.1 billion in 2021, achieving growth of 91% over five years. The United Kingdom ranked 17th among Dubai’s largest international trading partners in 2025.