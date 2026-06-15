Dubai Police, KHDA empower youth through AI-focused debate programme

DUBAI, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- In a move to equip students with future ready skills and encourage informed discussions on emerging technologies, Dubai Police has launched the first session of its new Student Debates programme, focusing on artificial intelligence and its growing impact across various aspects of life.

The initiative was organised through the Schools Security Initiative in collaboration with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The event brought together students from Al Rashid Al Saleh Private School and Al Shorouq Private School, alongside police officers, education officials and representatives from educational institutions. It forms part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to promote constructive dialogue, strengthen critical and analytical thinking skills, and prepare young people to engage confidently with future technologies and rapid societal change.

Captain Majid bin Saed Al Kaabi, Head of the Schools Security Initiative Team, said the debates reflect Dubai Police’s commitment to investing in youth and raising awareness of the role technology and artificial intelligence play in shaping the future. He stressed that developing a generation capable of analysis, discussion and informed dialogue is essential to sustainable development and community security.

He added that the Schools Security Initiative continues to introduce innovative programmes that enhance students’ intellectual and cognitive abilities while strengthening their capacity

to express opinions and discuss contemporary issues through a scientific and respectful approach that values differing viewpoints.

Al Kaabi noted that artificial intelligence has become a key component across vital sectors, including education, security and government services, making it increasingly important to help students understand both its opportunities and challenges and encourage its responsible and positive use.

Amer Al Madani, Director of Student Empowerment at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, highlighted that Dubai’s Education Strategy 2033 aims to prepare globally competitive learners through a future focused education system. He described student debates as an important platform for amplifying student voices, developing critical thinking and constructive dialogue skills, and encouraging evidence-based opinions. He also praised Dubai Police for promoting the responsible use of artificial intelligence and helping students navigate digital transformation with confidence and responsibility.

The event featured three debate rounds covering key AI related topics. Students explored the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing education, debated its contribution to academic achievement and success, and examined the impact of increasing reliance on AI technologies on students’ thinking, research and analytical skills.

The debates witnessed strong engagement from participants, who presented thoughtful arguments and perspectives reflecting a high level of awareness about the future of technology and artificial intelligence. Students also demonstrated effective communication, structured reasoning and the ability to manage dialogue in a logical and organised manner.

Participants praised the initiative for providing a meaningful platform that strengthens self confidence, communication, persuasion and teamwork skills, while encouraging creative thinking and discussion of issues that will shape their academic and professional futures.

The programme is part of a broader series of activities organised by Dubai Police’s Schools Security Initiative to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions, promote

intellectual and social security awareness among students, and support an innovation driven learning environment aligned with Dubai’s future vision for digital transformation and artificial intelligence.