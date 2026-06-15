Dubai WoodShow 2026 to showcase smart manufacturing technologies

DUBAI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The global woodworking and wood manufacturing industry is entering a new phase of transformation driven by artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced material innovations, as markets increasingly redefine efficiency, productivity and sustainability across industrial value chains.

Dubai WoodShow 2026 is set to highlight the next generation of industrial technologies, smart solutions and advanced materials, amid forecasts that the global woodworking machinery market will reach US$6.1 billion by 2027, fuelled by rising demand from the construction, furniture and industrial sectors worldwide.

The exhibition will take place from 22nd to 24th June 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 12,000 industry professionals and exhibitors from over 60 countries, further reinforcing its position as one of the region’s largest specialised platforms for the wood and woodworking machinery industry.

Automation has emerged as one of the key drivers of transformation in the global wood products sector, which is rapidly shifting from labour-intensive operations towards robotics, intelligent machinery and AI-powered production systems.

These developments span automated cutting technologies, CNC machinery, AI-powered inspection and quality control systems, and operational optimisation tools. Manufacturers are increasingly deploying advanced technologies to improve precision, accelerate production cycles and support data-driven manufacturing models.

The exhibition will reflect this shift by presenting a new generation of smart woodworking machinery, ranging from automated cutting and processing systems to intelligent robotics capable of optimising operational workflows in real time.

Alongside technological advancements, modern wood materials and component solutions are becoming major drivers of the industry's future. Manufacturers are responding to growing market demands for performance, flexibility and sustainability through engineered wood products, lightweight panels, innovative surface finishes and advanced fittings.

The engineered wood sector continues to expand rapidly worldwide, supported by increasing demand from the construction and furniture industries, underlining its growing importance within the global manufacturing ecosystem.

The event will also showcase a comprehensive range of materials, accessories, fittings and semi-finished products, enabling companies to deliver faster, smarter and more sustainable solutions to the market.

The scale of international participation highlights the increasingly global nature of the wood industry, with exhibitors representing more than 60 countries. The exhibition serves as a strategic platform connecting producers, suppliers and buyers from major markets across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Walid Farghal, Director of Dubai WoodShow, said the woodworking industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation in which technology and material innovation have become essential drivers of growth and competitiveness.

He noted that the exhibition brings together global expertise and advanced solutions that enable manufacturers to improve efficiency, reduce waste and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market, adding that the strong international participation this year reflects the growing significance of the event as a global hub for the industry.

Farghal added that the exhibition offers exhibitors direct access to key decision-makers, including buyers, developers, manufacturers and industry leaders seeking new technologies and solutions, while providing valuable insights into production scaling, technology integration and supply-chain resilience.

He said Dubai WoodShow continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of the woodworking industry by bringing together the technologies, materials and expertise driving the next generation of manufacturing and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for trade, technology and industrial development in the wood sector.