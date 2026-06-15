Indian Business Council Dubai hosts discussion on crisis leadership

DUBAI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC Dubai) will host an exclusive leadership discussion on crisis management titled "The Wartime CEO" on Wednesday, bringing together some of the UAE’s most influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, board members and decision-makers.

The session will feature internationally recognised futurist, investor and strategist Dr. Noah Raford, former Chief Futurist to the Government of Dubai.

According to a press statement issued today, the event comes as companies across the Gulf region adapt to a volatile global environment characterised by geopolitical tensions, technological disruption, supply chain shifts and economic realignment.

Drawing on analysis of more than 15,000 companies and 120 years of crisis-related data, Dr. Raford will present a practical framework for navigating disruption, identifying strategic vulnerabilities and making high-stakes decisions under pressure. The session will examine why some organisations emerge stronger from periods of instability while others merely maintain their position.

Commenting on the event, Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC Dubai, said Dubai has built its reputation on anticipating change rather than simply reacting to it.

He added that the ability to lead effectively during periods of uncertainty and pressure has become one of the most critical capabilities for business leaders, noting that Dr. Raford’s research provides an evidence-based playbook particularly relevant to companies operating in the Gulf’s rapidly evolving economic landscape.

Dr. Raford is regarded as one of the region’s leading authorities on future trends, strategy and emerging technologies. During his tenure with the Government of Dubai, he contributed to shaping several of the emirate’s major innovation and future-readiness initiatives. He currently serves as Managing Partner at EMIR, advising governments, investors and business leaders on managing complex transitions and identifying opportunities amid uncertainty.

The event will be held at Anantara Downtown Dubai and reflects IBPC Dubai’s growing role as a platform for high-level business dialogue and engagement with globally recognised thought leaders and policymakers.