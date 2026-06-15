57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show concludes with over 96,000 visitors, 400 exhibitors

SHARJAH, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- Expo Centre Sharjah concluded the 57th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show on a high note, yesterday (Sunday), cementing its position as one of the most prominent gold and jewellery exhibitions in the UAE and the region.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the 5-day exhibition drew over 96,000 visitors, marking a 6% growth compared to the previous edition which recorded 91,000 visitors.

The 57th edition brought together 400 exhibitors from 19 countries, in addition to a distinguished line-up of leading global designers and manufacturers of gold, diamonds, gemstones, high-end jewellery, and luxury watches.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, the exhibition showcased the latest innovations in global jewellery and watchmaking industries, featuring contemporary collections and emerging design trends by leading local and international brands.

Exhibits spanned premium diamond jewellery, high-value gold, platinum, and silver pieces, coloured gemstones, and pearls. This year’s edition also highlighted global industry trends through specialised displays of laboratory-grown diamonds, precious metals, and jewellery manufacturing and packaging technologies.

Among the standout highlights was an extraordinary gold dress valued at AED5 million and recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's most expensive gold dress. Presented by Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery, the dress is crafted from more than 10 kilograms of 21-carat pure gold and was being displayed publicly for the first time during the exhibition. The piece took centre stage at the exhibition, attracting crowds of visitors eager to catch a glimpse of newly launched collections and signature creations unveiled by local jewellery brands.

This year’s edition saw intensified competition among gold and jewellery retailers, with participating companies introducing a range of promotional offers to stimulate sales and attract consumers. These included VAT cost absorption on selected jewellery products, discounts ranging from 60% to 75% on diamond jewellery, and reduced manufacturing fees on gold ornaments.

The exhibition recorded strong international participation, bringing together exhibitors from China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Pakistan, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkyie, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside eight Arab countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Yemen.

It featured five major international pavilions from Italy, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand, providing visitors with access to a broad spectrum of design philosophies, craftsmanship traditions, and premium collections that combine European elegance with Asian luxury. These pavilions showcased cutting-edge innovations and exclusive product launches, with exhibitors competing to introduce rare collections and one-of-a-kind pieces making their regional debut.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show embodied a strategic vision focused on evolving the exhibition beyond a seasonal commercial event into a comprehensive economic platform.

He noted that this transformation is intended to strengthen the exhibition’s role in shaping the regional gold and jewellery trade landscape and enhancing its impact as a driver of industry connectivity and market development.

The Italian pavilion recorded a strong presence this year, marking the largest pavilion at the exhibition led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). Featuring 34 companies, the pavilion highlights Italy’s expertise in luxury jewellery manufacturing, gold craftsmanship, and premium handcrafted silverware. The participation underscored the strength of expanding commercial ties between Italy and the UAE.

Italina exhibitors showcased a curated collection of handcrafted jewellery produced in Florence, crafted from 18-carat gold and natural diamonds, complemented by collections incorporating gemstones, pearls, and coral. The exhibits reflected the competitiveness of Italian craftsmanship, combining classical design aesthetics with contemporary styles.

The Indian pavilion also emerged as one of the standout attractions of this year’s edition, underscoring the depth of trade relations and growing confidence in the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show as a key gateway to regional markets.

Indian exhibitors showcased a wide range of finely crafted jewellery characterised by rare gemstones and intricate designs. Their collections included pieces set with natural diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and other precious stones, alongside jewellery made from 18-carat gold adorned with coloured diamonds.

The Hong Kong pavilion stood out for integrating established industry expertise with design innovation aligned with evolving global economic trends. Exhibitors presented collections combining coral, turquoise, 18-carat gold, and natural diamonds in designs that reflected a blend of luxury and high craftsmanship.

During its participation in the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform announced the launch of the first locally sourced Emirati gemstone, marking a significant milestone for the country’s jewellery industry. Named “Spirit of the Emirates,” the gemstone is fashioned from natural red jasper sourced from the Al Siji region of Fujairah through a partnership with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The Platform recorded its strongest participation to date, bringing together 20 designers from across the country, including seven women making their exhibition debut. The showcase also featured a design created by people of determination, titled “Al Shoufa,” which attracted significant interest from visitors.