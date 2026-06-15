EDGE Group, Safran seal strategic agreement in aerospace, defence

PARIS, 15th June May, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group, the UAE-based advanced technology and defence group, and Safran, the French aerospace and defence leader, today signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at Eurosatory 2026, establishing a structured framework for a deeper cooperation and broadening the scope of joint work across the wider portfolios of both groups.

EDGE Group and Safran cooperate on several programmes across defence electronics, smart weapons and other key areas, building on more than three decades of Safran’s presence in the United Arab Emirates.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement further strengthens this partnership by extending its scope to a broader range of equipment, capabilities and know-how that the two groups can address together. It responds to the profound shift in modern warfare, including the growing role of unmanned systems, electronic warfare and the need for greater resilience and autonomy of defence capabilities.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, “Safran and EDGE have built something genuine here, a partnership grounded in shared values, complementary capability, and a common belief that the best defence solutions are built together. Signing this agreement in Paris, in the week that EDGE Europe opens its doors, reflects how far this relationship has come and how much further we intend to take it.”

Olivier Andriès, Chief Executive Officer of Safran, said, “Safran’s long-standing presence in the United Arab Emirates provides a solid foundation for our partnership with EDGE. Through this Strategic Cooperation Agreement, we are committed to building a shared vision focused on developing advanced technologies and innovative solutions. By combining our respective strengths and expertise, Safran and EDGE aim to accelerate the emergence of high-value capabilities to address current and future challenges in the aerospace and defence sectors.”