Joint statement on attack on Barakah Nuclear Plant

ABU DHABI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM)-- A joint statement on the attack on the Barakah Nuclear Plant has been issued by the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Egypt, Ecuador, Estonia, EU, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Moldova, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Palau, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Tonga, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Vietnam, and Yemen. Following is the statement:

"We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attack of 17 May 2026 launched by armed factions in Iraq on electrical infrastructure outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates.

This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, and threatens regional and international peace and security. The attack posed significant risks for civilian lives and objects and of potential severe transboundary radiological, environmental, and human health consequences.

We express our deep concern over this dangerous escalation and demand the immediate and permanent cessation of all attacks against the United Arab Emirates, including attacks against nuclear facilities devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes. We call on States to refrain from acts of aggression and to respect their obligation, under international law, to ensure that their territory is not used by non-state actors to launch attacks against other States.

We strongly support the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

We commend the prompt and transparent information provided to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the United Arab Emirates through its competent authorities about the consequences of this attack, successful mitigation actions and radiation levels around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant which remained normal.

We appreciate the continued efforts of the United Arab Emirates authorities to ensure the safe, secure and peaceful operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant under Agency safeguards and in accordance with the highest international standards, and welcome the ongoing coordination between the IAEA and the relevant United Arab Emirates authorities.

We reaffirm that the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant was designed, constructed, and is operated in accordance with the highest international standards and under the oversight of the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), and in line with the safety standards of the IAEA.

We support the continued efforts of the IAEA and the Director General in monitoring developments relevant to nuclear safety, nuclear security and safeguards in member States.

We call on States to refrain from any action that may endanger the safety and security of nuclear power plants devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes.

This drone attack affecting infrastructure in proximity to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant facility underscores the urgent importance of protecting nuclear infrastructure devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes from threats and hostile acts.

We call for strengthened international cooperation aimed at protecting nuclear power plants devoted exclusively to peaceful purposes and related sites and infrastructure, including through enhanced physical protection, emergency preparedness, and resilience measures."