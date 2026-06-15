Mohammed bin Rashid commends Egypt’s record Arab Reading Challenge participation

DUBAI, 15th June, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has commended Egypt’s record-breaking participation in the preliminary stages of the 10th Arab Reading Challenge, which saw 20 million students from the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif schools take part.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed said: “Today, the Arab Republic of Egypt celebrated a generation of readers. Twenty million Egyptian students from the Ministry of Education and Al-Azhar Al-Sharif participated in this year’s Arab Reading Challenge.

“My salute to them, and my salute to Egypt, its people and its leadership. This is a generation carrying the banner of culture, learning and knowledge, and lighting the way towards a brighter future. We look forward to welcoming them to Dubai in October, alongside participants from more than 60 countries that joined us in this year’s Arab Reading Challenge.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “I take pride in the millions of students across the world who embrace and carry forward the first divine command revealed to humanity — the command to ‘Read’.”