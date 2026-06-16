Tokyo stocks end at record high after US, Iran agree to end war

TOKYO, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) - Tokyo stocks ended at record highs Monday, with the Nikkei stock index closing above 69,000 for the first time after briefly surging over 5%, as investor sentiment was lifted after both the United States and Iran said they have agreed on a memorandum of understanding to end their war, Kyodo News reported.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 3,297.46 points, the second largest rise on a closing basis, or 4.99%, from Friday at 69,317.50.

The index extended gains briefly to 3,662.19 points, the biggest-ever gain during trading, to an intraday high of 69,682.23.

The broader Topix index finished 117.64 points, or 3.03%, higher at 3,999.60, also marking an intraday high of 4,032.39.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were air transportation, metal product and construction issues.