World Cup 2026 has 'gone beyond our expectations', says FIFA President

ZURICH,16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- After attending five matches in five stadiums across each of the three host countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the FIFA World Cup 2026 has kicked off “in a very, very successful way” that has “gone beyond our expectations”.

Infantino was speaking in Miami, United States on the opening day of the FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026. Launched in 2016 – the first year of Infantino’s presidency – the Summits provide a place for FIFA leadership and representatives from FIFA Member Associations (MAs) to meet and discuss a wide array of programmes, initiatives and policies.

This year’s Summits, which will continue until 17 June 2026, feature sessions covering the evolution of the FIFA Forward Programme, youth competitions, FIFA’s digital strategy, and more. Naturally, the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will also feature prominently.

The FIFA President said he was delighted by the “incredible atmospheres (and) full stadiums”, as average crowds exceeded 63,000 during the opening eight matches. But he was also pleased with the quality of play, which has already demonstrated the increase in competitiveness across the world. Infantino cited the 1-1 draw at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium between Switzerland and Qatar as an example.

“It is not one of the opening games in the host countries. Qatar vs. Switzerland in San Francisco: 68,000 spectators, packed stadium. It was really beautiful and (a) surprising result for some, for others not,” he told the assembled MA representatives. “Because we know that football today has become very, very competitive everywhere in the world. Everyone can play football, and this is thanks to the work that you are all doing in your respective countries.”

Overall, the mood in those stadiums and across North America has been joyful and inclusive. Despite the complexity of organising a tournament over such a vast area and during challenging times, that was always going to be the case once the ball got rolling, he said.

From a more logistical and technical perspective, early reviews of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match presentation and organisation have been good. From the spectacle of the opening ceremonies to the new regulations designed to increase flow and fairness on the pitch, the first few matches have met the FIFA World Cup standard.