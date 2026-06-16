Saudi Arabia earns valuable point against Uruguay in FIFA World Cup opener

MIAMI,16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia made an encouraging start to its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uruguay in its opening Group H match on Monday.

The Green Falcons took the lead through defender Abdulelah Al Amri before Uruguay struck late through Maximiliano Araújo to rescue a share of the points.

The result gives Saudi Arabia an important point in one of the tournament's toughest groups and continues the positive start to Georges Donis' tenure as head coach.

The Green Falcons will next face Spain on Sunday, while Uruguay takes on Cape Verde in the other Group H fixture.