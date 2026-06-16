Venezuela, General Electric sign cooperation agreement on power supply

CARACAS,16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Venezuela's government and the local branch of US conglomerate General Electric (GE.N) signed a memorandum of understanding, Venezuelan state TV showed on Monday, according to Reuters.
Interim President Delcy Rodriguez said she had asked her teams to formaliSe the contract as soon as possible to begin work that should make available 1 gigawatt of energy within its first 24 months and more than 5 gigawatts over four years.
"This is a historic step for Venezuela, enabling us to restore a service as essential to the life of a country as its electricity supply," she said in an announcement, speaking alongside the head of GE Vernova's power segment, Eric Gray.