China's industrial output up 5.4% in first five months

BEIJING, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- China's value-added industrial output increased by 5.4 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, official data showed today.

Meanwhile, home prices in China's four first-tier cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen — rose in May compared to the previous month, according to official data.

China's total retail sales of goods and services, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, the data showed.