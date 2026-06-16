UN Security Council extends Afghan mission, calls for review

NEW YORK, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday voted to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year, until 17th June 2027.
The Council also requested the Secretary-General to conduct a strategic review of UNAMA by 31st March 2027 to improve effectiveness, coherence, and coordination; eliminate duplication; and address obstacles to mandate delivery.
The Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and UNAMA’s mandate implementation, including at the subnational level.