UN Security Council extends Afghan mission, calls for review

NEW YORK, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council on Monday voted to extend the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in ​Afghanistan (UNAMA) for one year, until 17th June 2027.

The Council also requested the Secretary-General to conduct a strategic review of UNAMA by 31st March 2027 to improve effectiveness, coherence, and coordination; eliminate duplication; and address obstacles to mandate delivery.

The Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it every three months on the situation in Afghanistan and UNAMA’s mandate implementation, including at the subnational level.