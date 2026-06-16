1.1 billion children worldwide face three climate threats

NEW YORK, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Nearly half of the world's children – or around 1.1 billion children – are exposed to at least three overlapping climate hazards, according to a UNICEF report released today.

The UN children's agency said in its Children's Climate Risk Report 2026 that the most common climate threats are drought, extreme heat exceeding 35°C, and heatwaves. It added that almost every child in the world is exposed to at least one climate hazard.

UNICEF explained that children are more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change than adults because their bodies are more sensitive. Their body temperatures rise more quickly, they sweat less efficiently, they breathe faster, and they require greater amounts of food and water relative to their body weight.

The report assesses children's exposure to eight climate hazards, including drought, extreme heat, wildfires, heatwaves, coastal and riverine floods, sand and dust storms, and tropical storms.