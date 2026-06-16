Russia's trade surplus rises 41% in April

MOSCOW, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Russia's trade surplus increased by 41 percent in April compared with the same period last year, rising by $3.327 billion to reach $11.431 billion, the Russian central bank announced on Monday.

In a press statement, the central bank said the increase in the trade surplus reflected higher export revenues and stable external demand for Russian goods, in addition to improved foreign trade flows, which contributed to strengthening economic indicators during the recent period.