Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports successful launch of 32 new applications

DUBAI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully supported the development and market launch of 32 new mobile applications through the Create Apps Accelerator Programme, which is designed to support high-potential startups within the Create Apps Championship ecosystem.

The achievement underlines the impact of the initiative in transforming ideas into fully developed digital apps and strengthening Dubai’s innovation ecosystem.

Applications that utilise artificial intelligence account for 60 percent of those launched through the programme, reflecting ongoing efforts to support the adoption of advanced technologies among Dubai’s private sector and accelerate the development of innovative digital solutions.

This underlines the programme’s role in enabling entrepreneurs and innovators to harness the potential of AI to build more efficient, market-ready applications that meet the evolving needs of businesses and users, while contributing to Dubai’s wider digital innovation agenda.

The Create Apps Accelerator Programme is a 45-day intensive tech sprint for high-potential startups designed to support founders in transforming promising app ideas into launch-ready products. This year’s programme brought together participants from 22 countries across 13 different sectors.

Through structured milestones, expert mentorship, and hands-on support, teams developed functional app prototypes for iOS and Android and prepared for successful App Store and Google Play launches.

Saeed AlGergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said, “The Create Apps Accelerator Programme reflects Dubai’s strong commitment to supporting innovation and entrepreneurship within the digital startup ecosystem. By providing a clear pathway for promising entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey, the programme ensures that all high-potential ideas are given the opportunity to develop. The launch of the 32 apps reflects the impact of these efforts in enriching Dubai’s business ecosystem across advanced technology sectors and contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global capital of the digital economy and a hub for empowering talented entrepreneurs from around the world.”

This year, the Create Apps Accelerator Programme delivered more than 170 hours of one-on-one mentoring and guidance. It also included six specialised workshops led by experts, covering key topics including user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design, product positioning in the market, compliance, and app scaling. This represents a significant expansion compared to the previous edition of the programme, which delivered 140 hours of mentoring to 24 teams.

The 32 launched applications showcase a diverse range of innovative solutions. The education sector is highly represented, followed closely by healthcare and longevity, reflecting a strong focus on solutions that enhance wellbeing and knowledge. Other notable sectors include fintech, AI, social media, and real estate. The programme attracted innovative founders representing 22 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, India, Yemen, and Jordan, reflecting Dubai’s strong appeal among ambitious entrepreneurs from around the world.

The Create Apps Accelerator Programme is designed for participants who did not qualify for the final stages of the Create Apps Championship, enabling entrepreneurs to benefit from training and guidance to launch their projects.

The programme contributes to enhancing the impact of the wider Create Apps in Dubai initiative, which is continuing to receive thousands of applications and drive the growth of the app development sector in the region.