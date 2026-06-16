ALAIN achieves 3rd Guinness World Records title with world’s ‘Highest Running Track on a Building’ in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- ALAIN, an Abu Dhabi-based asset management company, has achieved a Guinness World Records™ title for the “Highest Running Track on a Building”, officially certified by Guinness World Records™ on 11th June 2026.

Located at the top of Al Ain Tower, an ALAIN-owned and managed asset, the record-setting track sits 179.7 metres (589 ft 6.8 in) above ground level and offers a unique rooftop fitness experience with panoramic views across Abu Dhabi.

Developed as part of ALAIN’s commitment to enhancing the residents’ experience across its portfolio, the track promotes wellness, active living and community engagement within an urban environment.

The achievement marks ALAIN’s third Guinness World Records™ title, following its earlier recognition for both the “Highest Outdoor Infinity Pool in the World” and the “Highest Occupiable Skybridge Floor” at Address Beach Resort in Dubai, UAE. Together, these records reflect the company’s focus on innovation and its ambition to create distinctive experiences that add value to the assets it develops, owns and manages.

Rabih Karam, Group Chief Executive Officer of ALAIN, said, “We are proud to receive this recognition from Guinness World Records™ and to add a third world record to ALAIN’s portfolio. The highest running track on a building reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief that real estate should offer more than physical spaces alone. By creating memorable outdoor experiences that promote wellness and active living within urban environments, and integrating unique features into our assets, we create places that inspire, engage and enhance everyday life. This achievement reinforces our ongoing focus on delivering high-quality developments and destinations that stand apart in the market.”

To commemorate the achievement, ALAIN launched a campaign film highlighting the record-setting track and the experience it offers. Featuring Yahya Al Ghassani, winger for Shabab Al Ahli Club and the United Arab Emirates national football team, among the first to take to the track following its official certification, the film captures the spirit of ambition, movement and achievement that defines the record.

The film forms part of ALAIN’s wider campaign celebrating the milestone and will be shared across the company’s digital and social media platforms from 16th June 2026.