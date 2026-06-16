Sharjah sets leading Arab model for supporting culture: Mauritanian Culture Minister

NOUAKCHOTT, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- El Houssein Ould Meddou, Mauritania's Minister of Culture, Arts, Communication, and Relations with Parliament, praised the cultural initiatives by Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressing that the Sharjah cultural project has reached a wide array of international audiences. Through its innovative initiatives, the project has played a vital role in supporting writers and intellectuals while significantly enhancing the visibility of Arab culture.

This came during a meeting between Mohammed Al Qasir, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs at the Sharjah Department of Culture, and Ould Meddou, at the Ministry headquarters, on the eve of the launch of “Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum 28”, held in Mauritania for the fifth time, to honour Mauritanian cultural figures.

Ould Meddou explained that Nouakchott’s hosting of Sharjah Cultural Honouring Forum for the fifth time reflects cultural cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Mauritanian Ministry of Culture. Since its inception, the forum has honoured 20 Mauritanian writers and intellectuals in recognition of their cultural and literary contributions.

The Minister commended the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Mauritania, highlighting their cooperation and mutual understanding across various sectors. He remarked that the cultural initiatives launched by Sharjah over the past decades have set a standard for excellence in Arab cultural endeavors.

He affirmed that cultural relations between Mauritania and Sharjah continue to thrive, thanks to cooperation between the Sharjah Department of Culture and the Mauritanian Ministry of Culture, which has strengthened Mauritania's cultural presence in the Arab World.

Ould Meddou praised the poetry houses’ initiative, the most prominent Arab cultural initiatives in the past years, due to its tangible impact on revitalising the Arab poetry movement.

Mohammed Al Qasir expressed his appreciation to the Mauritanian Ministry of Culture for backing cultural initiatives spearheaded by Sharjah, highlighting that Nouakchott has become a key destination in the journey of Arab cultural cooperation, thanks to its commitment to joint cultural programs.

Al Qasir added that this year's selection of honourees is a celebration of their remarkable literary and intellectual achievements, as well as their contributions that have enriched the cultural scene in Mauritania and the Arab world.