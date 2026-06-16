UAE continues support for Euphrates flood victims in Syria

DEIR EZZOR, Syria, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Aid Agency carried out an urgent relief assistance to support families affected by recent flooding of the Euphrates River in Syria, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and as part of the UAE's ongoing humanitarian response to support the brotherly Syrian people.

The move builds on a series of UAE humanitarian initiatives aimed at supporting flood-affected communities in Syria. Implemented in coordination with local authorities, it seeks to ease the impact of the disaster and evaluate recovery needs following extensive damage to residential areas, infrastructure and agricultural land.

Field teams from UAE Aid Agency conducted site visits and held meetings with residents and local authorities in the affected areas, gaining first-hand insight into the conditions and humanitarian needs of affected families. The efforts aim to ensure assistance reaches those most in need and delivers the greatest possible impact on the ground through assessing the scale of challenges facing affected communities, reinforcing the importance of rapid intervention to alleviate suffering and strengthen their ability to overcome the consequences of the disaster.

Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Operations at UAE Aid Agency, said the agency's rapid response reflects the UAE's humanitarian approach and its enduring commitment to supporting brotherly and friendly peoples during crises and disasters.

He noted that the response focused on reaching the most vulnerable groups, particularly women, children and the elderly, and providing support that has a direct positive impact on the lives of beneficiaries.

The UAE, through UAE Aid Agency, continues to advance its humanitarian and development initiatives worldwide, reflecting its commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and improving lives across the globe.