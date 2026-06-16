100 tonnes of UAE aid dispatched to Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, the Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment has contributed to the dispatch of an urgent humanitarian aid aircraft carrying 100 tonnes of food supplies and infant formula to the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in support of the affected Palestinian people.

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the establishment, witnessed the preparation of the humanitarian aid aircraft.

He commended the teams and volunteers participating in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, praising their efforts in delivering humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries.

He affirmed that the UAE will continue its noble humanitarian mission in supporting communities affected by crises and in promoting the values of generosity and giving at the humanitarian level.

The aircraft departed from Sharjah International Airport bound for Al Arish City in the Arab Republic of Egypt, in preparation for the delivery of its cargo into the Gaza Strip. The shipment forms part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people and help alleviate their humanitarian suffering.

The contribution reflects the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid to support the UAE’s humanitarian and relief initiatives and to stand by the Palestinian people in Gaza by helping provide their basic needs and ease their hardships.

Through Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE continues to implement a wide range of humanitarian and relief initiatives in support of the Palestinian people, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to extending assistance to those in need and strengthening the values of humanitarian solidarity and cooperation.