SEC approves measures to assist promoting economic activities

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, chaired the Council's regular meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler's Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

The Council sent congratulatory messages to the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members Rulers of the Emirates; the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations, on the occasion of the new Hijri year, praying to Allah Almighty for a year full of progress, prosperity, and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

The Council adopted government economic facilities to support economic activities, stimulate investment, and enhance the emirate’s competitiveness by providing the best services to private institutions and companies.

The facilities support various vital sectors in the emirate, including the tourism and hospitality sector, the commercial, industrial, and construction sector, and the infrastructure and transportation sector.

The initiative included exemptions, financial deferrals, and supportive measures to bolster the economic sector. The initiative is designed to improve companies and institutions' operations, ensuring the continuity of businesses and entrepreneurship with all the support they require.

The entities involved in providing these facilities are: Sharjah Economic Development Department, Sharjah Department of Public Works, Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation, Sharjah Department of Municipal Affairs, Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, Sharjah Private Education Authority, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the municipalities of Sharjah’s cities, and Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

The Council issued a decision establishing the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Prize for Public Finance, chaired by Dr Waleed Ibrahim Al Sayegh, with the following members: Dr Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani as Vice Chairman; Dr Hassan Mohammed Diab; Hassan Abdul Fattah Basha; and Huda Hassan Al Yasi.

The Council also issued a decision pertaining to the adjournment of the inaugural regular session of the twenty-first annual term of the municipal councils in the Emirate of Sharjah, on Thursday, July 2, 2026. The general committees in municipal councils continue the councils' work between sessions.

The Council adopted the unified regulatory guide for government publications in the Emirate of Sharjah, to enhance transparency and credibility in the dissemination of official information by establishing a regulatory framework for government publications and printed materials that aligns with the emirate’s objectives and the media policies set by the relevant authorities.

The guide will outline the procedures for creating and distributing government publications, standardising methodology and standards, ensuring compliance and documentation, enhancing public trust in official content issued by government agencies, in addition to consolidating the principles of media responsibility, and supporting electronic publishing as a basic option for publishing publications and promoting digital transformation.

The Council reviewed the Sharjah Consultative Council’s revisions to the draft law regulating drones in the Emirate of Sharjah and instructed that the updated version be submitted to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in preparation for its issuance.

The Council reviewed the feedback from the District Affairs Department about the suggestions made by the Sharjah Consultative Council related to the Department's policies. The feedback showed that the District's Affairs praised the recommendations, stating that they will help improve the quality of life for people living in Sharjah, which will have a positive impact on the growth and development of the community. The department’s response showed commitment to implementing the recommendations effectively.