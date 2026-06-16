UAE Space Agency signs agreement with NYU Abu Dhabi to support research on Emirates Mars Mission

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency and New York University Abu Dhabi signed a sponsorship agreement to support the research project: Studies of the Martian Atmosphere and Surface with the Emirates Mars Mission. This is a significant milestone toward expanding the utilisation of the mission’s scientific data in advancing studies about Mars.

The agreement supports the Agency’s commitment to promoting advanced scientific research in planetary and space sciences.

The ceremony was attended by Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor, NYU Abu Dhabi and Marta Losada, Associate Vice Chancellor for Global Research and Senior Vice Provost for Research, NYU Abu Dhabi, along with several officials and employees from both organisations.

Al Qubaisi affirmed that this agreement reflects the Agency’s commitment to advancing scientific research in space exploration and leveraging the scientific data generated by the Emirates Mars Mission to contribute to global knowledge.

Al Qubaisi said, “Our partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s commitment to investing in scientific talent and enabling research that delivers meaningful contributions to our understanding of Mars. As the Emirates Mars Mission enters its extended phase through 2028, we remain focused on maximising the mission’s scientific return, advancing knowledge of the Martian atmosphere, and building a sustainable space ecosystem driven by innovation, research, and national capabilities.”

NYU Abu Dhabi Interim Vice Chancellor Fabio Piano said, “This agreement with the UAE Space Agency reflects our shared commitment to advancing scientific discovery through research, innovation, and collaboration. The support provided through this partnership will strengthen the work of NYU Abu Dhabi’s Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science, leveraging the extraordinary scientific data generated by the Emirates Mars Mission, and supporting the UAE’s vision in space exploration, scientific research, and innovation.”

The agreement aims to support the research project, Studies of the Martian Atmosphere and Surface with the Emirates Mars Mission, enabling more utilisation of the mission’s data and its application in the development of research related to Mars.

Furthermore, the agreement supports the objectives of the UAE Space Agency and the National Space Strategy 2031. This strategy seeks to advance the ecosystem of science, technology, and innovation, strengthen the UAE’s position in the space sector regionally and globally, and reinforce its role as a key contributor to advanced scientific research.

This agreement underscores national efforts to nurture academic and scientific partnership, and to leverage the outcomes of the UAE’s space missions to support research and development. These efforts contribute to reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in space sciences and enhancing its role in advanced scientific knowledge.