Saud bin Saqr receives Swedish Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Fredrik Floren, Ambassador of Sweden to the UAE, at his palace in the Saqr bin Mohammed City, where the ambassador paid a courtesy visit.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Sweden across various fields.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Floren expressed his sincere appreciation to H.H. the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and hospitality.

He praised the strong ties between the two countries and commended the comprehensive development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various sectors.