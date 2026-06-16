UAE President participates in G7 Summit in France

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated in the 52nd G7 Leaders’ Summit, hosted by the French Republic in Évian-les-Bains from 15 to 17 June 2026.

The summit brought together the leaders of the G7 countries, consisting of France, the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, alongside leaders of a number of guest countries.

In a speech during the summit, His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working alongside its partners to advance peace, security, stability, trust, and development globally.

His Highness thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the summit and for the invitation to participate. He also said he was pleased to meet with friends and partners at a time of significant challenges.

His Highness the President said the region is experiencing profound upheaval and an unprecedented period of rapidly evolving challenges whose impact extends far beyond its borders. He also expressed appreciation to the G7 members and partners around the world for their support during the UAE’s defence against thousands of Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting civilian sites over six consecutive weeks.

His Highness noted that the current crisis has underscored the need for greater cooperation and collective action. He added that resilient supply chains, secure trade routes, and efficient infrastructure are essential foundations for prosperity, and that safeguarding global stability is not only a shared interest but also a collective responsibility.

In this context, His Highness the President commended the efforts of US President Donald Trump in contributing to the agreement on the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. His Highness reaffirmed that lasting and sustainable peace in the region rests on respect for the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighbourliness, and full adherence to the rules of international law in a manner that promotes security, stability, and prosperity for all.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed further highlighted the significant potential to expand cooperation in areas that will drive future progress, including the energy transition, artificial intelligence, and economic development, noting that the UAE has been a trusted and forward-looking partner in these fields.

His Highness said the UAE’s participation at the G7 Summit reflects its commitment to strengthening these partnerships and investing in innovation, connectivity, and resilience as key drivers of a more prosperous future.

He added that the summit would help advance cooperation in these areas in ways that support stability and promote prosperity both regionally and worldwide.