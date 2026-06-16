MoHESR expands automatic recognition initiative to include 42 higher education institutions

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the inclusion of four additional higher education institutions (HEIs) in its Automatic Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications initiative, bringing the total number of participating institutions to 42. This step reinforces the Ministry’s efforts to expand proactive services and enhance the graduate experience by making recognition of qualifications more efficient and streamlined.

The newly added institutions are Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University; Sharjah Maritime Academy; Imam Malik College for Sharia and Law; and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT Dubai). Their inclusion forms part of the Ministry’s phased expansion of the initiative to cover a wider range of HEIs across the UAE.

Amani AlBannay, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, said, “The Automatic Recognition of Higher Education Qualifications initiative provides graduates with a faster, more convenient experience by enabling automatic recognition of their qualifications upon graduation, without the need for additional procedures. Expanding the initiative further supports the Ministry’s efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy, improve the efficiency of digital services and facilitate graduates’ transition to the next stages of their academic and professional journeys with ease and confidence.”

To date, 20,255 qualification recognition requests have been processed through the Automatic Recognition initiative. Automatic recognition of qualifications, without the need for a separate application, is enabled by direct electronic integration between the Ministry and participating HEIs.

The expansion of the initiative aligns with the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to eliminate government bureaucracy and deliver more efficient, user-friendly digital services. By reducing procedural requirements and minimising manual intervention, the initiative helps simplify processes for customers while enhancing service delivery. The development also coincides with the Ministry’s recognition in this year’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Award, reflecting the impact of its initiatives in redesigning services and introducing practical solutions that improve the experience of students and graduates.

The Ministry continues to extend the initiative in a phased manner, with the service ultimately aiming to cover 102 higher education institutions across the UAE. The 42 institutions that have joined the initiative represent 41% of the project’s target, while a further 15 institutions are currently in the process of completing their onboarding procedures. This progress reflects the Ministry’s firm commitment to accelerating digital integration across the higher education sector and making the benefits of the service available to a broader cohort of graduates.

The Automatic Recognition initiative supports graduates as they progress to the next stages of their academic or professional careers, whether pursuing postgraduate studies or entering the workforce. By providing immediate and trusted digital recognition of qualifications upon graduation, the initiative also strengthens data reliability and integration, while enabling relevant entities to verify qualifications quickly and efficiently in accordance with approved regulations and procedures.

The service is powered by an integrated digital system that facilitates recognition of qualifications issued by licensed institutions offering accredited programmes. It also includes a digital verification mechanism through a QR code, which provides instant and official confirmation that a qualification is recognised, enhancing confidence in the UAE’s higher education outcomes and ensuring the prompt availability of accurate and reliable data to relevant stakeholders.

The Ministry also encouraged higher education institutions across the UAE that have not yet joined the initiative to complete the relevant requirements and benefit from the service, which helps reduce administrative procedures for graduates, expedite the fulfilment of their academic and professional requirements and strengthen institutional integration between the Ministry and HEIs.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to continuously enhancing its digital and proactive services in line with the UAE’s vision of eliminating government bureaucracy, improving service efficiency and building a more flexible, integrated and future-ready higher education system.